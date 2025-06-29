Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 118.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

