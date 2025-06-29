Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,500. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $936,607. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $305.13 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

