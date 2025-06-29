B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.51. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 12,404,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Trading Down 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 324,491 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

