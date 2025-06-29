Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Ball worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 6.9% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

BALL stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

