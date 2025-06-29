BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BCE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BCE by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. BCE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

