Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 15,765 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 198.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $79.35 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

