Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

