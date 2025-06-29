Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1,583.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.