Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 11,485 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,668,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,218,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $286,251.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,814.88. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $177,951.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,039.20. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,731,131. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $42.70 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

