Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

FedEx Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

