Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after purchasing an additional 332,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 867,201 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

