Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,392 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of 3M by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after buying an additional 280,015 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.85. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

