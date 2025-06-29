Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 139 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,605,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after acquiring an additional 403,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $307.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.24, a P/E/G ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.09.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

