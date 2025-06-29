Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 787 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

