Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,364 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 70,585 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,918 shares of company stock worth $22,432,706. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

