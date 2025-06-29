Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 79,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

