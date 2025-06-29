Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $96.10 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

