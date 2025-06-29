Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

