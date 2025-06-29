Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

PPL Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE PPL opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

