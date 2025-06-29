Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,298 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 127,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 739,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $138.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.02. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.