Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NJUL opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

