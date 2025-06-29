Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 230,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,984,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

