Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMU. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,111,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,600,000 after buying an additional 707,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,409,000 after buying an additional 613,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,316,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

