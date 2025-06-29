Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $14,995,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

