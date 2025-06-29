Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.20 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.63.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

