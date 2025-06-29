Comparing Wacoal (WACLY) & Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Wacoal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacoal 4.06% 3.39% 2.48% Wacoal Competitors 3.32% -34.41% 5.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wacoal and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wacoal $1.14 billion $46.13 million 38.81 Wacoal Competitors $6.37 billion $620.37 million 8.76

Wacoal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wacoal. Wacoal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Wacoal has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wacoal’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Wacoal pays an annual dividend of $3.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wacoal pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Wacoal lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wacoal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wacoal competitors beat Wacoal on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Wacoal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments. It offers intimate apparel mainly women’s foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children’s underwear; and outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories. The company also engages in the restaurant, cultural and service-related businesses; and manufacture and sale of mannequins and fixtures, interior design work, and other textile-related businesses. It offers products through department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers in Japan, as well as directly managed retail stores, E-commerce websites, and distributors in Japan and internationally. Wacoal Holdings Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.