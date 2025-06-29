Critical Comparison: Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) and Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust $83.17 million $79.64 million 12.47 Sabine Royalty Trust Competitors $82.64 million $18.27 million 26.45

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Sabine Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Sabine Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $5.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Sabine Royalty Trust pays out 96.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.1% and pay out 133.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

15.8% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabine Royalty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.33, meaning that their average share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 95.36% 904.22% 855.71% Sabine Royalty Trust Competitors 57.69% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust rivals beat Sabine Royalty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Sabine Royalty Trust was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

