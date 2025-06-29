CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,302.50. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $115,966,659. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $506.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

