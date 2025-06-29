CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $397.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.92 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

