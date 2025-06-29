Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,612,000 after buying an additional 281,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,661,000 after buying an additional 492,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

