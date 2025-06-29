Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Position Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 222,171 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

DFEV opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

