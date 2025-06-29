Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,543 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 185.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $83,781,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $381.25 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $357.45 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

