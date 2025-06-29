Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,235 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.0%

BWA stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

