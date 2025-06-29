Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total value of $1,138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,962.50. The trade was a 69.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,319,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $284.27 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average is $324.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.08.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

