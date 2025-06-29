Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Insulet by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 171,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $313.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $173.00 and a twelve month high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

