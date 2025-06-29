Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of GATX by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,916.88. This represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $537,262.56. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.60. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.19. GATX Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 12.00%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

