Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,196 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.