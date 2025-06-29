FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

FedEx stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.69. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

