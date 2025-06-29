Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

