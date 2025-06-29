Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2,521.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $172.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.