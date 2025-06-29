Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

