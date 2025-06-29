Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,760 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,456,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,315,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,627,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

