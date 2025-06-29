Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 188.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

