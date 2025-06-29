Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.