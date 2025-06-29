Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paychex alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 2.1%

PAYX opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.