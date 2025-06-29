Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Paychex Trading Up 2.1%
PAYX opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is 90.00%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
