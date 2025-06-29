Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,943 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1,369.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 323,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 227,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $13.98 on Friday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

