Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,816.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,883.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,885.09. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,454.41 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.