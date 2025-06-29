Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 150.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,796,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 549,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,665.88. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

