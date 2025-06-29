Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3,538.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 326,129 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 317,166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

