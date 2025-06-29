Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 623.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,163.7% in the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,375.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1%

Autodesk stock opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.03 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $775,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,305. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $936,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.